SAN QUENTIN (CBS SF) — An inmate who had been on death row since 1982 was found unresponsive in his San Quentin State Prison cell at 6:18 p.m. on Sunday.
Custody and medical staff performed CPR but the inmate was pronounced dead at 6:47 p.m.
John George Brown, 71, was sentenced to death in Orange County for the 1980 murder of a 27-year-old police officer and assaulting two other officers who had tried to serve him a felony arrest warrant.
Since California reinstated the death penalty in 1978, 26 inmates have committed suicide, 80 have died from natural causes, 13 have been executed in California, one was executed in Missouri, one was executed in Virginia, 12 have died from other causes and six are pending cause of death, including Brown.
There are currently 734 offenders on California’s death row.
