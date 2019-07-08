



SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — An 18-year-old San Francisco teen was the focus of a police manhunt Monday in an exchange of gunfire at a Bay Area mall that left two others wounded and forced panicked shoppers to flee for safety, authorities said.

San Bruno police were searching for Deandre Lejon Gantt, who they believe is one of two gunman involved in an exchange of gunfire last Tuesday at The Shops at Tanforan.

Two juveniles were already in custody. A 16-year-old, who was believed to be one of the shooters, and a 15-year-old in juvenile custody for acting in concert with the 16-year-old.

The two teens were taken into custody after police served search warrants on their San Francisco homes on Saturday.

Although officials have not revealed what sparked the mall shootout between two groups, San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini described the argument as “minor” during a press conference Saturday.

Two teenage boys suffered non-life-threatening wounds in the shooting, which erupted between the two groups at about 4 p.m. on the second floor of the mall at 1150 El Camino Real. One person from each group began shooting at each other, and both fled the area before officers arrived.

When police arrived, they found one victim shot in the abdomen and the other in the leg, and they were both hospitalized. The boys, who belonged to the two groups, were not being completely cooperative with investigators, Barberini said Saturday.

Hundreds of mall-goers were evacuated from the building after the shooting while law enforcement and SWAT teams searched the area for suspects.

The investigation is still active, police said. Anyone with information related to the shooting is urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or by email: sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.

Information can be left anonymously.

San Bruno police also said it collected personal property left behind by people during the evacuation of the mall, and was storing it at the police station. People who left items behind were asked to call the police station at (650) 616-7100 or come to the police station to pick up the property.

