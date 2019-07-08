BAY POINT (CBS SF) — Authorities in Contra Costa County worked together to rescue two people in the water near Suisun Bay in Bay Point Monday afternoon.
Shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, a CHP helicopter, an American Medical Response ambulance and units from the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office and Contra Costa Fire responded to a report of a two persons in the water several hundred yards from shore.
The CHP helicopter arrived on scene first and found one party on shore and the other still in the water struggling to stay afloat several hundred yards from shore.
The helicopter performed a hoist rescue and brought the two individuals from the water and shore, transporting them to waiting fire and EMS.
The two patients were released at the scene since, other than being fatigued, the party in the water was not injured.