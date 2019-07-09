Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — What authorities have described as “a very dangerous situation” is unfolding at a Stockton hotel Tuesday afternoon, according to Sacramento station CBS13.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff is not releasing much information, but has warned people to stay away from the La Quinta Inn on West March Lane.
A SWAT team has also responded to the scene. CBS13 reported seeing one person being taken into police custody at the hotel.
It is not clear how the man is connected to the unfolding situation.
Guests at the La Quinta Inn said they are not being allowed back into their rooms do to the situation.
