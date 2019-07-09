SOCAL QUAKES:Continuing Earthquake Coverage from CBS Los Angeles
MARIN COUNTY (CBS SF) — A multi-vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon has snarled eastbound traffic on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was first reported at about 4:40 p.m. around mid-span. The collision reportedly could involve as many as six vehicles and initially blocked all eastbound lanes of the bridge.

By about 5:15 p.m., just the left lane was blocked, but authorities did not know when that lane would be cleared.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use eastbound CA-37 as an alternate route.

So far, there were no details regarding any injuries in the crash.

