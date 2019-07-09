SOCAL QUAKES:Continuing Earthquake Coverage from CBS Los Angeles
Filed Under:crete, Oakland, Scientist, Suzanne Eaton

BERLIN (AP) — Police have recovered a woman’s body on the Greek island of Crete they think was that to an American scientist who had grown up in Oakland.

Suzanne Eaton, a 59-year-old molecular biologist at the Max Planck Institute in Germany, was last seen July 2. Colleagues at the conference said they believed Eaton had gone for a run near the port of Chania.

Police say the body found Monday was in a cave near the port. Homicide detectives from Athens were traveling to Crete to lead an investigation.

While the body hasn’t been identified, the German institute on Tuesday expressed “enormous sadness and regret” over Eaton’s death.

It said the biologist from Oakland “was an outstanding and inspiring scientist, a loving spouse and mother, an athlete, as well as a truly wonderful person beloved to us all.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s