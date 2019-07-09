Comments
SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – Police are advising caution after video was recorded of a mountain lion walking on sidewalk at 4 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of 22nd Avenue in San Mateo.
The mountain lion was not seen in-person and a police search of the area did not turn up the animal, but the video shows it did not act in a predatory or aggressive manner, officials said.
The home surveillance video clip of the lion is online at https://video.nest.com/clip/99bb90641f5443a8a3a1855e19c52e4e.mp4
Police say it is rare for mountain lions to approach humans, but offer these safety tips:
- Feeding deer, which is illegal in California, will attract mountain lions.
- Never approach a mountain lion, especially if it is feeding or with offspring. Most mountain lions will try to avoid confrontation.
- Avoid hiking or jogging through wooded areas at dawn, dusk, or at night, when mountain lions are most active.
- Keep a close watch on small children when hiking or traveling in or about wooded areas.
- Do not run if you encounter a mountain lion. Instead, face the animal, make noise and try to look bigger by waving your arms; throw rocks or other objects; pick up small children.
