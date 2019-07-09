Oakland's Top 3 Caribbean SpotsHoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Caribbean spots around Oakland, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

SF Eats: Country-Themed Bar Westwood Opens In The Marina, Slingshot Opens In The TenderloinA new breakfast and burger joint opens in the Tenderloin, a country-themed bar with a mechanical bull opens in the Marina and a Korean-inspired drinking den will soon become an Italian eatery in the Mission.

The 5 Best Breweries In BerkeleyHoodline crunched the numbers to find the top breweries in Berkeley, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

San Francisco's Top 5 Bubble Tea SpotsHoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bubble tea spots around San Francisco, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture next time you're on the hunt.

San Francisco Mixologist Offers Summer Cocktail RecipesHere are recipes for three cocktails to help you beat the heat, enjoy these long summer days and celebrate the season.

Oakland Eats: MeloMelo Kava Bar Expanding To Oakland, Bissap Baobab ReopensIn this edition: Grand Lake adds a kava bar with a floor-to-ceiling living wall, Downtown Oakland's Senegalese restaurant reopens and a diner is set to share tables with a Downtown coworking space.