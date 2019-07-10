



BIG SUR (KPIX 5) – Frustration over too many visitors and traffic congestion in Big Sur has reached a boiling point, prompted the raising of a banner by locals blasting what they call “overtourism.”

Over the 4th of July holiday weekend, traffic on the Bixby Bridge backed up for miles. Tourists often stop at the bridge, which causes major traffic jams along Highway 1.

Locals say visitors have been behaving badly just to get the perfect selfie.

In response, a sign in bold letters that read, “Overtourism is Killing Big Sur” was hung on the bridge.

Many who live in the area couldn’t agree more.

“I must admit that it does not surprise me that people get to the point of feeling like they should take matters into their own hands,” said Mary Adams of the Monterey County Board of Supervisors.

Patrols have been increased in the area to keep traffic moving.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, a group calling themselves “Take Back Big Sur” has taken responsibility for hanging the banner.