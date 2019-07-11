Filed Under:Crime, FBI, FBI special agent, Oakland, Reward, Semi-Automatic Rifle, Stolen Firearm

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) —  The FBI’s San Francisco Division on Thursday offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of several items including a semi-automatic rifle, a magazine and jacket with ofﬁcial FBI markings stolen from an agent’s car.

The three items were taken from an FBI special agent’s vehicle by an unknown suspect or suspects at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday night in the parking lot of the Hegenburger Shopping Center located at 8459 Edgewater Drive in Oakland.

The FBI is asking for the public’s assistance in locating and recovering the stolen items. The firearm was a Colt M-4 semi-automatic riﬂe with a magazine loaded with .45 caliber ammunition. The jacket was an ofﬁcial FBI raid jacket

The FBI is working with the Oakland Police Department to investigate the theft and recover the items in the interest of public safety.

Anyone with information regarding the weapons should immediately call the FBI San Francisco Field Ofﬁce at 415-553-7400 or visit tips.fbi.gov. Individuals providing information can remain anonymous.

Comments
  1. Chuck Lantz says:
    July 11, 2019 at 7:25 pm

    A police chief leaves a gun in a public bathroom yesterday, and now this? I thought law enforcement officers were supposed to make it HARDER to obtain guns, not easier.

    Reply

