SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids targeting thousands of undocumented immigrants in several major U.S. cities could reportedly begin as soon as this Sunday.
The New York Times reported that 2,000 immigrants in 10 major cities would be targeted. ICE would not confirm the exact dates or locations of the raids.
Last month, the Washington Post reported the raids would target San Francisco and other major cities with large immigrant populations.
The operation was postponed last month after President Donald Trump tweeted about it, in part because of resistance by immigration officials who were worried about separating parents from any children who may be U.S. citizens.
The Times’ sources said family members arrested together will be held in family detention centers in Texas and Pennsylvania. But due to space limitations, some might end up in hotel rooms until their travel documents are ready.
Early Thursday morning, ICE gave KPIX 5 a statement saying in part, “ICE prioritizes the arrest and removal of unlawfully present aliens who pose a threat to national security, public safety and border security.”
“However, all of those in violation of the immigration laws may be subject to immigration arrest, detention and – if found removable by final order – removal from the United States,” the statement went on to say.