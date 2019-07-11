SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Residents of San Francisco will get to vote on whether a new ordinance banning the sale of electronic cigarettes will stand in the upcoming November election.
The ballot initiative would allow for the sale of electronic cigarettes, but would put in place stronger age restrictions to keep kids and teens from vaping.
The Coalition for Reasonable Vaping Regulation announced Wednesday that the San Francisco Department of Elections certified the ballot initiative’s signatures.
The Coalition for Reasonable Vaping Regulation is majorly funded by Juul Labs, a San Francisco-based electronic cigarette company.
The coalition submitted 20,302 signatures on July 2, coalition officials said.
This comes after the San Francisco Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance in June restricting the sale of electronic cigarettes in the city.
The Department of Elections is expected to give a ballot letter to the proposition on Aug. 12.
