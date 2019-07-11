SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A toddler was seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision near the Coddingtown Mall in Santa Rosa Thursday afternoon, an emergency dispatcher said.
The incident was reported at 2:41 p.m. on Range Avenue. Authorities responding to the accident found the child unresponsive in the street. Police said the child was with an adult, but had run into the street where they were hit.
The approximately two-year-old child was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said. The injuries were serious enough that Santa Rosa Police said the child was being airlifted to Oakland or San Francisco for treatment.
The vehicle was described as an older model white van. Range Avenue between Guerneville Road and Edwards Avenue was closed until around 4:15 p.m., according to Santa Rosa police.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.