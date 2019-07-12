WATCH LIVE:President Trump Meets With Press Over Acosta Resignation
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:ATM, Graffiti, racist graffiti, San Ramon, Vandalism


SAN RAMON (CBS SF) — Police in San Ramon on Thursday arrested a man in connection with several racially insensitive vandalism incidents.

Jacob Leigh, 18, of San Ramon, was arrested on suspicion of several counts of vandalism and on suspicion of committing a hate crime, according to the San Ramon Police Department.

On Sunday, officers responded to several reports of racially insensitive graffiti in the area surrounding Camino Ramon and Crow Canyon Road.

Police said the graffiti was spray painted on several outside walls of commercial buildings and on an ATM in the area.

ALSO READ: Racist, Threatening Graffiti Found At San Ramon School

Investigators determined the vandalism occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday, and they were able to obtain high-quality images of the suspect responsible.

After a few days, police posted on social media images of the suspect, who wore a shirt with an expletive written on the front of it. The post generated several tips that led investigators to identify the suspect as Leigh.

On Thursday, investigators served a search warrant at Leigh’s home and found evidence linking him to the vandalism, police said.

Leigh surrendered later on Thursday and was arrested. He was charged with multiple hate crime and vandalism charges.

 

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s