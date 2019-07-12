SAN RAMON (CBS SF) — Police in San Ramon on Thursday arrested a man in connection with several racially insensitive vandalism incidents.
Jacob Leigh, 18, of San Ramon, was arrested on suspicion of several counts of vandalism and on suspicion of committing a hate crime, according to the San Ramon Police Department.
On Sunday, officers responded to several reports of racially insensitive graffiti in the area surrounding Camino Ramon and Crow Canyon Road.
Police said the graffiti was spray painted on several outside walls of commercial buildings and on an ATM in the area.
Investigators determined the vandalism occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday, and they were able to obtain high-quality images of the suspect responsible.
After a few days, police posted on social media images of the suspect, who wore a shirt with an expletive written on the front of it. The post generated several tips that led investigators to identify the suspect as Leigh.
On Thursday, investigators served a search warrant at Leigh’s home and found evidence linking him to the vandalism, police said.
Leigh surrendered later on Thursday and was arrested. He was charged with multiple hate crime and vandalism charges.
