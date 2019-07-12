BODEGA BAY (CBS SF) — A 32-year-old San Francisco man has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and other counts for an alleged LSD-fueled rampage July 4th weekend in Bodega Bay.

Sonoma County authorities said Betai Koffi was charged in a hearing held in Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital Thursday. Koffi is recovering from wounds suffered when deputies shot him to halt his violent rampage.

The 10-count felony complaint accuses the San Francisco man of attacking a neighborhood security guard with the metal stake, stealing the guard’s pickup and then trying to run down four people with the truck.

Two women and the security guard were also treated for injuries.

The sheriff’s department said detectives responded to calls of a man attacking several people and after questioning numerous witnesses and collecting video evidence they have learned that Koffi was with five longtime friends who had rented a Bodega Bay home for the Independence Day holiday.

They had arrived at the home in the 600 block of Swan Drive on Wednesday July 3.

At about noon on July 4th, investigators said, Koffi allegedly consumed 2 doses of a drug commonly referred to as LSD or acid. At approximately 3:00 p.m, witnesses said Koffi became delusional around the home while his friends tried to keep him calm.

Between 4:00 and 5:00 p.m., he allegedly took two more doses of LSD. Shortly before 8:00 p.m Koffi wanted to leave but his friends tried to stop him.

Koffi punched a woman in the chest and side, then stabbed a man with a pencil, and choked another man, and punched another man in the face.

He was able to get outside the home and got into his rental car, a blue Hyundai sedan, and tried to back out of the driveway, only to hit another car that was parked behind him.

Investigators said Koffi put the car in drive and drove towards one of the men, who was able to get out of the way, then drove the car into the garage of the home, lodging it into the home.

He then exited the car and ran down the street to a home several doors down where he was confronted by a security guard.

Upon questioning, Koffi allegedly picked up a landscape light and stabbed the guard in the chest with the metal stake end and knocked him to the ground.

Investigators said Koffi then went to the security guard’s truck, which was unlocked and running, and stole the truck, driving away at high speed.

As he fled, sheriff’s investigators said, he drove straight towards an unrelated man and woman walking on the road. He hit the woman with the truck causing significant injuries. The man was struck on the arm but was not seriously injured.

He then immediately drove off the road and drove after another man and woman who were walking on a bluff. He aimed at the woman and hit her with the truck, causing significant injuries.

Deputies said he continued driving off road, hit a wall, entered a side yard of a home, then drove back out onto Pelican Loop Road.

A deputy arrived in a patrol car and stopped in the street as a CHP officer pulled up to the left of the Sheriff’s Car. Koffi turned the truck and accelerated towards the two patrol cars and drove straight towards the officers.

The deputy, who had exited his patrol car attempting to get out of the way fired several rounds at Koffi but he continued to accelerate, colliding into the CHP officer’s car.

He then continued to accelerate and the deputy fired several more rounds, at which point Koffi’s truck was stopped and the deputy took Koffi into custody and applied medical aid until paramedics arrived. He had been hit at least three times by shots through the windshield.