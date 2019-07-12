Comments
SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A Santa Rosa driver accused of hitting a two-year-old girl with his van then taking off Thursday afternoon has a history of drunk driving, according to police.
Investigators said 47-year-old Hector Larios hit the child Thursday shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Range Avenue, near Coddingtown Mall.
Officers believe the little girl suddenly ran into the street, before she was struck. She is expected to recover.
Officers said Larios has four previous DUI convictions over the past six years. He was also under the influence during the accident Thursday.