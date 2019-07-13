



CONCORD (CBS SF) – A man was shot multiple times outside a water park in the East Bay after he got into an argument with a stranger parked next to his car, according to police.

It happened Saturday, just before 5 p.m. in the parking lot outside Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, in Concord, located at 1950 Waterworld Parkway.



When police arrived they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

At least a dozen police officers, Concord Fire Department emergency personnel, and other first responders gathered in the parking lot.

According to investigators, the suspect and victim were arguing before shots were fired. They did not know each other.

“The victim and his girlfriend was parked in the parking lot,” said Concord Police spokeswoman Lt. Tamra Roberts. “The suspect’s vehicle was parked next to their vehicle. An argument ensued between the two parties of the vehicles, at which time the suspect opened fire on the male victim.”

The suspect fled in an older model, 4-door, silver Honda with damage to the bumper.

Investigators were working to obtain surveillance video.

The victim was taken in an ambulance to John Muir Hospital in Walnut Creek, and is expected be released within 24 hours.

Police were asking anyone with information to call Concord police’s confidential tip line, (925) 603-5836.