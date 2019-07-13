Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — All lanes have reopened after a four-hour closure on Highway 101 in San Francisco after a rollover big-rig crash early Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
One person was hospitalized in the crash on southbound Highway 101 at 12:20 a.m. near Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Vermont Street, known as “Hospital Curve.”
Only one vehicle was involved and three southbound lanes of the highway were closed. The CHP lifted its Sig-Alert just before 4:30 a.m.
The CHP was not able to provide further information about the victim’s condition.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed