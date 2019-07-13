ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — A suspected arsonist set two fires early Saturday in an Alameda neighborhood, destroying a playground and putting local residents on edge.

The fires were sparked early Saturday morning.

Alameda firefighters said they responded to call at 1:51 a.m. of a garbage can fire in Woodstock Park in 300 block of Cypress Ave. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire that caused minimal damage.

At 3:39 a.m., firefighters received a second call reporting the playground was on fire at the park. Arriving firefighters discovered the playground equipment completely engulfed in flames.

The fire destroyed this playground, that just opened less than 2 years ago. Those who frequented this park couldn’t believe someone would set this playground on fire.

Claudia Meneses and her little brother loved playing here.

“It was pretty fun going down the slide,” Meneses said. “It’s kind of sad now that I won’t get to spend time with my little brother in the park.”

Again, the fire was quickly extinguished but not before the play structure and rubberized turf were severely damaged. Fortunately, the blaze did not damage any of the surrounding homes.

Fire investigators are looking into how this fire was started but they do know they have an arsonist on their hands. The question is, is there a serial arsonist on the loose?

Firefighters have been called out to a hand full of suspicious fires outdoors in the last six months.

“There have been other outside fires in the area but at this point in time I don’t have the information on whether or not they maybe connected,” said Alameda Fire Department Captain Dave Port.

Firefighters say there was an arrest made in an arson case about a month ago but they will see if there is a link to the most recent fire.

While the investigation continues, the city of Alameda will try to rebuild this park.

“This is an underserved neighborhood, we are blocks away from affordable housing and Section 8 housing,” said Mayor Ezzy Ashcraft. “For those children, the Boys and Girls Club and 3 schools, this was all their playground.”

The Mayor said they received grants and donations to build the play structure which cost roughly $250,000.

The city will once again seek the community’s help to open the play ground again.