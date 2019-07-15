ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) — A driver who admitted to being high on methamphetamines slammed his SUV into a Rohnert Park home Sunday evening, crashing through the front room as the stunned residents including a new-born baby were inside, authorities said.
Rohnert Park police said officers were called to a residence in the 4500 block of Heath Circle at about 6:04 p.m. Sunday.
Arriving officers discovered an SUV logged into the front of the heavily damaged home. Police, fire and emergency personal removed the driver through the rear hatch of the vehicle. He was identified as 61-year-old Percy Reed of Rohnert Park, who was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Investigators said the Chevy Tahoe had driven across the sidewalk and through the front yard of the residence before crashing into the house. Neighbors told police that Reed had driven past them at a high rate of speed prior to driving straight into the house, without turning for the bend in the roadway.
The residents — including a newborn baby — were fortunate to escape injury as they were elsewhere in the home at the time of the crash.
The gas and power had to be shut off and the home was red tagged as uninhabitable.
A Rohnert Park officer spoke with Reed at the hospital, authorities said, and he admitted to using methamphetamines prior to driving. When the Chevy was removed from the home by a tow truck, suspected methamphetamines was found inside it.
Reed was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and possession of methamphetamines.