HAYWARD (CBS SF) — A flight instructor died and a student suffered serious injuries Monday afternoon when a helicopter crashed at Hayward Executive Airport on Monday, a Hayward city official said.

City of Hayward public information officer Chuck Finnie said the student was taking lessons with the Pacific Helicopters flight school. The student and flight instructor were the only people in the helicopter at the time of the 2:30 p.m. crash, Finnie confirmed.

Hayward Fire officials said the helicopter crashed to the ground upside down on its top rotary blades. The instructor was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hayward Fire Department, Finnie said.

The two were practicing hovering, according to Hayward Executive Airport manager Doug McNeeley.

“They were hovering at the time. Hovering meaning they were in the air and stationary in one place. That’s one of the basic things you do when you’re learning to fly helicopters,” explained McNeeley.

He said the crash happened suddenly.

“There was no mayday or distress call at all. It happened very fast,” said McNeeley.

The Hayward Fire Department initially confirmed that two people were being transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

The FAA confirmed that a Robinson R44 helicopter crashed under unknown circumstances at around 2:30 p.m. on the left side of Runway 28L at Hayward Executive Airport.

Chopper 5 footage of the scene showed a helicopter that appeared to be on its side. Several Hayward police and fire units were on the scene.

The FAA and NTSB will be investigating the crash. Authorities in Hayward are keeping the scene secure for the arrival of NTSB investigators Tuesday morning.