  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMFace the Truth
    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    3:00 PMThe People's Court
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amazon, Berkeley, Direct Action Everywhere, DxE, Jeff Bezos, Las Vegas, Las Vegas News, Priya Sawhney


LAS VEGAS (AP) — A lawyer says a plea deal may be in the works for an animal welfare activist from the Bay Area who was arrested after approaching Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos on a conference stage in Las Vegas.

Attorney David Chesnoff told a judge on Monday he’s talking with prosecutors about reducing a felony false identification charge against 30-year-old Priya Sawhney of Berkeley.

Court records show prosecutors have dropped a burglary charge stemming from Sawhney’s June 6 arrest.

An animal rights activist (L) rushes the stage to interupt Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos (R) as he talks with moderator Jenny Freshwater during a keynote session at the Amazon Re:MARS conference on robotics and artificial intelligence at the Aria Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 6, 2019. (MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

An animal rights activist (L) rushes the stage to interupt Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos (R) as he talks with moderator Jenny Freshwater during a keynote session at the Amazon Re:MARS conference on robotics and artificial intelligence at the Aria Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 6, 2019. (MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

Sawhney wasn’t in court. The judge rescheduled her appearance for July 22.

Video showed Sawhney on stage yelling about chicken farms during Bezos’ appearance at an Amazon event at the Aria resort.

A protest group called Direct Action Everywhere says Sawhney was protesting conditions at a California poultry farm that supplies Amazon.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s