(CBS Local) – Phil Mickelson has been in a bit of a rough patch as of late, missing the cut in four of his last six PGA Tour starts since winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am back in February. This week, the man known as “Lefty” heads to Royal Portrush for the season’s final major, The Open Championship. In hopes of finding his form once again, Mickelson has turned to a new diet that will leave him hungry for a win.

Let’s get real for a minute. I haven’t been my best and I’m doing all I can to get it right. I’ll have more Phireside chats soon as well as a fun new series too. Until then, HIT 💣’s pic.twitter.com/QrqUpThEeV — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) July 14, 2019

In the video posted to his Twitter account on Sunday, the 49-year-old Mickelson told his fans that he has done a “hard reset” heading into The Open Championship including fasting for six days and leaving him down 15 pounds entering this week’s tournament. During the fast, the golfer only drank water and a special coffee blend while also going on a retreat. Mickelson admits that he doesn’t know if the fast will actually help him, but says that he is willing to do “whatever it takes” in order to get his best back.

Mickelson won his only Open Championship back in 2013 when the tournament was played at Muirfield. This is the first time that he will tee off at Royal Portrush, as The Open returns to the course for the first time since 1951.