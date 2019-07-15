WATCH LIVE:Chopper 5 over brush fire in East San Jose foothills
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A cyclist was killed and another cyclist suffered major injuries following a crash involving a SUV in East San Jose on Monday morning.

According to a statement from police, the crash took place near Vistapark Drive and Capitol Expressway shortly before 7:45 a.m.

Police said the bicyclists, both adult males, were riding southbound on Vistapark when a gray Chevrolet SUV driven by an adult female struck the cyclists while entering the street from a parking lot.

Following the crash, the cyclists were hospitalized. One of the cyclists was pronounced dead a short time later, while the second cyclist suffered life-threatening injuries.

Chopper 5 over the scene of a crash involving two cyclists and a SUV near Vistapark Drive and Capitol Expressway in San Jose, July 15, 2019. (CBS)

Police said the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation and alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor.

Authorities said the incident is the 26th fatal collision that occurred in San Jose this year.

The identity of the cyclist killed is being withheld pending notification of family.

Anyone with information about the crash is being asked to call the department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654.

