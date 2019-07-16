(CBS SF) — An earthquake with a magnitude 4.3 has shaken the East Bay Tuesday afternoon.

The quake hit at 1:11 p.m. and was centered about seven miles east of San Ramon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The location was just west of the Los Vaqueros Reservoir.

The earthquake was followed 13 minutes later by a 3.5 magnitude aftershock.

Decent sized earthquake up in the Bay, felt my chair rocking in San Ramon — Billy Grove (@billyggrove) July 16, 2019

Shaking was felt in a wide area of the East Bay; as far west as San Francisco and as far south as Menlo Park.

“All I heard was one loud BANG, then my entire 2-story house shook. Multiple tremors,” tweeted one San Ramon resident.

The USGS said the quake hit on the Greenville Fault, a right lateral strike-slip fault much like all the other san Francisco Bay Area faults.

Earthquake in San Ramon! Building shook like a hula dancer! #earthquake — Ian Vickrey (@viper_vick) July 16, 2019

“This area is no stranger to that type of magnitude,” Ole Kaven with the USGS told KPIX 5. “There has already been one small aftershock. So we’re keeping an eye in this.”

“Unfortunately, there is no certainty whether this was the foreshock or if this was the biggest event,” Kaven said. “The general rule of thumb for all California faults is that there is about a 1/20 chance that there will be a larger event after.”

There was no immediate word of damage or injuries.

I’m working in San Ramon & I felt the biggest earthquake 😭😭 wtf — Mary♡ (@ashes4aheart) July 16, 2019

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as it comes in.