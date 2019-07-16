Comments
MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — Two brush fires were burning at the junction of state Highway 4 and Interstate 680 in Contra Costa County Tuesday afternoon.
The Contra Costa County Fire Department said one of the fires has since spread to a storage facility on the 5100 block of Pacheco Ave. in Pacheco.
Con fire is on scene of a second alarm grass fire at the intersection of highway 4 and interstate 680. Please avoid area surface streets to allow emergency vehicles access. #pachecoic
— Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) July 16, 2019
The fires were burning just off eastbound Highway 4 at the cloverleaf with I-680, leading to the closing of the connector ramps.
No other information was immediately available.
