MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — Two brush fires were burning at the junction of state Highway 4 and Interstate 680 in Contra Costa County Tuesday afternoon.

The Contra Costa County Fire Department said one of the fires has since spread to a storage facility on the 5100 block of Pacheco Ave. in Pacheco.

The fires were burning just off eastbound Highway 4 at the cloverleaf with I-680, leading to the closing of the connector ramps.

No other information was immediately available.

 

 

