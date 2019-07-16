OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — The East Bay Municipal Utility District is preparing for mass power outages this wildfire season by installing emergency backup generators in cities all over the East Bay.

Pacific Gas and Electric has warned customers that, when fire danger is high, the company could cut electricity in some areas for up to five days as a preventative measure.

EBMUD plans to install 29 generators in Berkeley, Castro Valley, Crockett, Danville, Moraga, Oakland, Orinda, Pinole and San Ramon in hopes of preventing any disruptions to water service.

EBMUD spokesperson Andrea Pook said the utility district needs electricity to move water from reservoirs, to water treatment plants, to neighborhood storage tanks, especially in areas with high elevations.

“Without power we would not be able to bring water to those higher-level tanks,” she said.

Pook also called on customers to conserve water during any planned power outages.

“Just as we are preparing, we need our customers to prepare,” she said.

But EBMUD customers we spoke to were not only unaware of PG&E’s plans to possibly cut power, they did not realize that their water could also be cut.

“I hadn’t heard that,” said Oakland resident Suki Shepard. She also admitted she had no backup plan in case of power or water outages.

“Maybe now is a good time to make one,” Shepard acknowledged.

Pook said the emergency generators would be installed by the first week of August and would remain through November.