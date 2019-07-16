  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMFace the Truth
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Facebook, Facebook down, Instagram, Instagram Down, Social Media


SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Instagram users report that the popular photo sharing social network is down Tuesday morning, the second such outage in the last two weeks.

According to DownDetector.com, the issues began early Tuesday morning, with a spike in complaints around 10 a.m. Pacific Time. Users who encountered problems said they were unable to look at their feeds or even log into the app.

The outage mostly impacted users in the United States and in Western Europe.

On July 3rd, Instagram, along with co-owned Facebook and WhatsApp, was down for several hours, which prompted the social network to apologize on competing platform Twitter.

Just as with the previous outage, frustrated Instagram users went on Twitter to complain about the outage.

Back in March, millions of Facebook users were impacted by an outage, which the company has called the largest in its history.

Comments