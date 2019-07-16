SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Instagram users report that the popular photo sharing social network is down Tuesday morning, the second such outage in the last two weeks.
According to DownDetector.com, the issues began early Tuesday morning, with a spike in complaints around 10 a.m. Pacific Time. Users who encountered problems said they were unable to look at their feeds or even log into the app.
The outage mostly impacted users in the United States and in Western Europe.
On July 3rd, Instagram, along with co-owned Facebook and WhatsApp, was down for several hours, which prompted the social network to apologize on competing platform Twitter.
Just as with the previous outage, frustrated Instagram users went on Twitter to complain about the outage.
Is anyone elses instagram acting up like this? 🤦♀️ #instagramisdown #instagramdownagain #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/0VAgH6eaGV
— I z z y🌴 (@izzybizzii) July 16, 2019
If it keeps happening like this, we will run out of GIFs to post#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/KRYvZJHQ78
— 9GAG (@9GAG) July 16, 2019
Back in March, millions of Facebook users were impacted by an outage, which the company has called the largest in its history.
