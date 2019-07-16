MONTEREY COUNTY (CBS SF) — The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals for Monterey County is looking for whoever abandoned nine rabbits on Monday east of Prunedale.
The nonprofit is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people who abandoned the nine rabbits in a small storage bin roadside in the area of Crazy Horse Canyon Road and San Juan Grade Road.
The small bin containing three adult, two juvenile and four baby rabbits was found by a passerby and brought to the nonprofit.
Animal abandonment is a crime and the owner or owners could potentially be charged with animal cruelty and other offenses.
Anyone with information about the case or who can identify the rabbits is asked to call (831) 373-2631. To donate and help abused and neglected animals, people can call (831) 264-5421 or visit www.spcamc.org.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.