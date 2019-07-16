BAY POINT (CBS SF) — BART service was impacted by a sewer fire near the Bay Point station Tuesday evening, briefly stopping train service in Contra Costa County and closing the station, transit officials said.
The BART Twitter account posted an alert at about 8:11 p.m. Tuesday.
BART service has stopped between North Concord/Martinez and Antioch due to a sewer fire near the Bay Point station. Bay Point Station is closed.
The sewer fire has stopped service past the North Concord/Martinez stop and shut down the Bay Point station.
At 8:17 p.m., BART tweeted that service was restored and the Bay Point station reopened.
BART service has been restored between North Concord/Martinez and Antioch.
