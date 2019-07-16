SUISUN CITY (CBS SF) – A former basketball coach and school employee is facing 32 felony charges related to child molestation, according to Contra Costa County prosecutors.
Paul Fielder, a 60-year-old resident of Suisun City, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of trying to meet with a child for sex. Investigators later determined that he’d allegedly been assaulting a child on an ongoing basis for years.
They believe he worked as a youth sports coach in Solano County, and that at least one high school employed him on campus.
Fielder remains in custody at the Martinez Detention Facility on $3.2 bail, and is scheduled to appear in court for arraignment on July 23.
Investigators believe Fielder may have other victims who have yet to come forward, and they’re asking anyone with knowledge of additional crimes to contact Detective Amber Martin with the Walnut Creek Police Department at (925) 943-5870 or Senior Inspector Darryl Holcombe with the district attorney’s office at (925) 957-8757.
