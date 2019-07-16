UNION CITY (CBS SF) – Five people were transported to hospitals following a collision between an Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District bus and four-door sedan in Union City early Tuesday morning, according to Alameda County Fire Department officials.
The collision was reported at 4:32 a.m. at the intersection of Decoto and Alvarado-Niles roads, fire officials said. One other unoccupied car was also involved in the collision.
Pictures from the scene show a jointed AC Transit bus that had collided into a tree and car with front-end damage in the intersection.
The drivers of the bus and vehicle were both transported to a hospital. In addition to the three other bus passengers transported, five other passengers declined transport to a hospital.
The cause of the collision is under investigation by Union City police and the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.
