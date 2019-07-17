OAKLAND (CBS SF) – BART passengers who bring their bicycles along for the ride will be getting some help to steady their bikes from new straps on train cars, according to the transit agency.

The new straps are intended to secure bikes to a rail so riders can steady themselves instead of their bicycles. Each strap can secure up to two bikes.

The straps are made of a flame-retardant nylon, similar to overhead hand straps for holding on. It features a black buckle and is attached to a rail with a rivet.

The straps were tested in 60 bike spaces on legacy train cars. According to BART, an online survey about the straps produced “overwhelmingly positive feedback.”

The straps will be gradually added to original train cars and will also be added to BART’s Fleet of the Future cars. The new cars were originally outfitted with three rubber U-shaped docks to serve as bike racks, but BART learned these were not ideal for most cyclists. The straps will replace the docks.

This project stems from the 2012 BART Bicycle plan, which set a goal of doubling the amount of passengers who access BART by bicycle from 4 percent to 8 percent by 2022.