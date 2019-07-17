Comments
BERKELEY (CBS SF) – A newly passed ordinance in Berkeley is moving the city toward eliminating gender-specific language from the municipal code.
Under the Berkeley ordinance that was voted on Tuesday night aimed at eliminating both masculine and feminine pronouns and words, several commonly used terms would be changed to a gender-neutral form.
For example, manholes would become “maintenance holes,” a sorority or fraternity would be referred to as a “collegiate Greek system residence” and “pregnant women” would be called “pregnant employees.”
Supporters of the new policy say it is a small move that recognizes non-binary gender inclusivity.
A second reading of the ordinance has been scheduled for next Tuesday.
