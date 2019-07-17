Comments
RICHMOND (CBS SF) – One person is dead after a shooting in Richmond late Tuesday night, police said.
Officers responded around 11 p.m. to an activation of the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system in the area of 18th Street and Chanslor Avenue.
They arrived to find the victim, who was taken to a hospital and later died, according to police.
The victim’s identity and any information about a suspect or motive were not immediately available from police.
