OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — A young girl who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run by a suspected drunk driver in Santa Rosa last week is making a tremendous recovery.

Six days ago, Saphira wandered into Range Avenue in Santa Rosa and was allegedly struck by 47-year-old Hector Larios, who has four prior DUI convictions. The toddler’s skull was fractured and her lungs bruised.

Under the care of doctors and nurses at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland, 2-year-old Saphira Howerton of Santa Rosa had a big day Wednesday.

“We had a breakthrough in her recovery. She was able to have the breathing tube removed and is now functioning on just oxygen going through her nose,” Saphira’s father Shane Howerton told KPIX 5.

Santa Rosa officers say Larios never stopped, leaving the toddler and her stunned grandmother in the middle of the asphalt.

Shane got a phone call at work and rushed to Memorial Hospital in Santa Rosa.

“I was okay, panicked — driving — I was okay until they handed me the clipboard and I had to start filling out her information. At that point, I pretty much just broke down–crying,” said Shane.

Saphira was airlifted to Oakland and has been sedated and on a breathing vent until Wednesday.

Shane can’t wait until his little girl is back home doing all of her favorite things, like playing in the water and with the family dog, Truffles.

“She loves every little insect that she sees. She has to stop and be amazed by it. She just loves to see life,” said Shane.

The father has a message to anyone who thinks that they can have a few drinks and get behind the wheel.

“I think this is a perfect sign of what drunk driving is. He wasn’t able to react. He couldn’t identify the situation and he ended up hitting her, when he could’ve been a hero.”

Larios was arrested and is facing charges of DUI, hit-and-run and driving on a suspended license.

His bail has been set at $300,000 and he is due in court in August.