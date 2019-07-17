OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – One person has been arrested following a carjacking in San Francisco, which led to a police chase and crash across the Bay in Oakland early Wednesday morning.
According to police, the carjacking took place around 2 a.m. near the 500 block of Jones Street in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood. The suspect approached a man and woman who were parked in their car and demanded the keys.
Police said the victims handed the keys over, believing the suspect had a gun. Officers then chased the suspect, but eventually canceled their pursuit.
The California Highway Patrol later spotted the stolen vehicle and chased the driver into Oakland, where it crashed near Seminary Avenue and Interstate 580.
No additional details were immediately available.
The case is under investigation by the San Francisco Police Department.
