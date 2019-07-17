SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Fire crews in San Francisco were called Wednesday afternoon to rescue two window washers who were stuck ten stories up at a building in the Millennium Tower complex, according to authorities.

San Francisco Fire Department spokesman Jonathan Baxter said firefighters arrived at 301 Mission Street and tried raising a ladder truck to rescue the men, but the ladder fell short. It only was only able to reach the 9th story.

So firefighters went to Plan B, pulled the men through a 10th story window to safety.

“Once it came in short, our easiest way — we always try to do the easiest way; easy and safe — was opening up and pulling them into safety,” said San Francisco Fire Department Division 3 Chief Michael Thompson. “If that hadn’t worked, we would have gone over the roof and rappelled down to them.”

ACTIVE TECHNICAL RESCUE 301 MISSION 2 adult window washers stuck 10 stories up AVOID AREA pic.twitter.com/WxqPbCEjko — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT (@SFFDPIO) July 17, 2019

One of the men who was rescued, who only gave his first name as Corey, told KPIX 5 the motor on the platform malfunctioned. He said he wasn’t scared, but clearly it was an adventure.

“The motor stopped working on the rig, so we tried to fix it,” Corey said. “It wouldn’t work anymore so the fire department came.”

As of 3:44 p.m. the two men had been rescued. Neither was injured.

Corey said he was grateful.

“We just wanted to get in. That’s all that mattered,” explained Corey. The good people at the San Francisco Fire Department got us through the window.”