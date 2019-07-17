VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Three suspects have been arrested in a brazen 2016 Vallejo pawnshop robbery that was captured on surveillance cameras as they opened fire, killing the owner and his dog and critically wounding a clerk who was in a wheelchair, authorities said.

The Vallejo Police Department said 22-year-old Kashius Nelson, 24-year-old Amonie Summerise and 21-year-old Elijah Summerise were all being held on murder, attempted murder and armed robbery charges.

Investigators said that on Dec. 20, 2016, at approximately 3:10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery in progress at the Pawn Advantage, located at 2581 Springs Road.

Arriving officers found two shooting victims and a deceased dog inside of the business.

From witness accounts and store surveillance video, investigators determined that two armed masked men stormed the pawnshop, wielding handguns and ordering the employees around.

During the commission of the robbery, the store owner, 49-year-old Timothy Pult, was fatally shot by one of the gunmen. A second store employee in a wheelchair was also shot.

As the suspects fled the store, one of the suspects subsequently shot and killed Pult’s Chocolate Labrador dog “Copper” for no apparent reason.

The investigation into the violent crime continued for over 2 years when detectives were finally able to gather enough evidence to seek arrest warrants on the three suspects.

Amonie Summerise and Elijah Summerise were taken into custody in Vallejo on the morning of July 12. Nelson was arrested on July 16 at Calipatria State Prison, where he is currently serving a sentence for a robbery that occurred in Yolo County.

All three are being held without bail in Solano County jail.