SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS SF/AP) — A 34-year-old San Francisco Bay Area man who drowned at Lake Tahoe has been identified as San Mateo County Sheriff’s correctional officer Andreiam Jeffrey “AJ” Arqueza.
The Douglas County sheriff’s office said bystanders pulled Arqueza from the water at Zephyr Cove on Tahoe’s southeast shore at about 4 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies began life-saving measures on the shore but he later was pronounced dead at a hospital in South Lake Tahoe.
According to the San Mateo County Cord 30 Foundation, Arqueza served U.S. Army during the Iraq war. Upon leaving the service, Arqueza worked for the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office before joining the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office in 2017.
The foundation said in a social media posting that Arqueza was married to his wife Terry of 7 years and had two young children.
“Please keep AJ’s family and friends in your prayers as they work through this difficult time,” the posting read.
Donations to the family can be made to the Code 30 Foundation, an IRS 501 (c)(3) tax exempt charitable organization, Tax ID # 46-2834289.
Donations can be made online at the Code 30 Foundation
Donations can also be sent via mail to: San Mateo County Code 30 Foundation, 2421 Broadway Street, Redwood City CA.
