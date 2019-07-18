SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — Police in San Bruno confirmed Thursday that two additional teen suspects involved with the shooting that took place at the Tanforan Shopping Center on July 2 have been arrested.
At approximately 1:23 a.m. Thursday morning, 18-year-old San Francisco resident Deandre Lejon Gantt was arrested by the Martinez Police Department for possession of a stolen vehicle and pursuant to an arrest warrant issued for the incident at the Tanforan Shopping Center.
RELATED
- 2 San Francisco Teens Identified as Tanforan Mall Gunmen, 1 Still at Large
- Dramatic New Video Shows Suspected Gunmen In Tanforan Mall Shooting
- Army Staff Sergeants Who Helped Tanforan Mall Shooting Victims Hailed As Heroes
Gantt was taken into custody after a short vehicle pursuit followed by a foot chase. He was booked to the San Mateo County Jail on charges related to attempted murder and conspiracy.
An additional suspect, a 14-year-old male San Francisco resident who had acted in concert with one of the involved shooters, was also taken into custody in connection with the case case.
The juvenile subject was taken into custody Thursday with the assistance of the San Francisco Police Department and booked at the San Mateo County Youth Services Center for charges related to attempted murder and conspiracy.
The investigation into the shooting remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information related to the crime is urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100. Authorities can also be reached via email at sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Information can be left anonymously
You must log in to post a comment.