EL SOBRANTE (CBS SF) – Investigators with the California Highway Patrol arrested one suspect connected to the theft of an Amazon delivery van in the El Sobrante area last week, CHP officials said Thursday.
Around 1:20 p.m. July 11, the van’s driver exited the van and someone stole it, driving it to an address in El Sobrante where 71 packages inside were allegedly unloaded with the help of co-conspirator Steve Ackelbein.
Officers located the truck and served a search warrant the following day, arresting Ackelbein on suspicion of conspiracy, possession of stolen property and cargo theft.
The man believed to have stolen the truck, 48-year-old Charles Farmer, remains at large. Investigators located one of the stolen packages, but the other 70 are still missing.
Anyone with information about Farmer’s whereabouts, or the location of the 70 stolen packages, is asked to contact the Contra Costa CHP offices in Martinez at (925) 646-4980.
