OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A pothole measuring 4-feet-by-3-feet has forced the shut down of three southbound lanes on the busy Highway 880 in Oakland less than an hour before the evening rush hour, California Highway Patrol said.
The large hole was noticed at about 11:30 a.m. on Highway 880 just south of the interchange with Interstate Highway 980. Vehicles had to swerve to avoid it and about a dozen vehicles ended up with flat tires, according to the CHP.
Shortly after 3 p.m., CHP Oakland announced that the lane closure had expanded to three lanes. Those lanes are expected to be closed until about 7 p.m.
Lanes #1,2 and 3 closed for emergency repair. No ETO
— CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) July 19, 2019
CalTrans was responding with an emergency repair crew, but there was no ETA for when repairs would be completed.
The CHP warned commuters to expect delays using the southbound lanes through Oakland and recommended to drivers to use alternate routes.
You must log in to post a comment.