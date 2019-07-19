



OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – During a Friday court hearing on Oakland’s antitrust lawsuit against the Raiders and the NFL, a judge gave city attorneys 45 days to amend what he called their imprecise and “loosey goosey” arguments.

The suit was filed late last year over the team’s planned move to Las Vegas.

According to the federal lawsuit, the team and the entire NFL violated antitrust laws by voting to approve the Raiders move to Las Vegas and boycotting Oakland as a host city. The suit additionally claims that the Raiders’ move also violated the NFL’s own policies for team relocation.

“They weren’t honest and truthful with the city of Oakland when it came to negotiations to stay and continue to be in Oakland,” said Oakland City Councilman Noel Gallo.

Oakland wants to recover tax revenues from the team that would be lost after the move. The suit came close to derailing plans for the Raiders to play the 2019-2020 season in Oakland, but the team, the city and the Alameda County Board of Supervisors eventually reached an agreement to extend the team’s lease at the Coliseum last March.

The judge’s order for Oakland officials to amend the suit comes just weeks ahead of what will be the team’s final season at the Oakland Coliseum before the move to Las Vegas.

On Friday, the judge said once the suit is amended, the NFL’s 32 team restriction could be the heart of the case, but that Oakland needs to prove that without that cap, the city would have a team.

The city and its fans want a chance at a new team and to keep the Raiders name in Oakland.

“What that name means, it brings the most diverse culture together as one, under a blanket with no prejudice, and it exemplifies how we live and how we think,” said Griz Jones with the Raiders fan organization Forever Oakland.

KPIX 5 reached out to Raiders team officials for comment Friday, but have not heard back.