Heather Noone of Palo Alto died while hiking in Plumas County. (Photo: Google)

PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — A 48-year-old Palo Alto woman, Heather Noone, died in a fall while hiking with her family in Plumas County on Wednesday, sheriff’s officials reported.

Deputies heard about a possible drowning near the Rock Creek bridge on Highway 70 in Feather River Canyon at 3:34 p.m., with reporting parties saying the victim was still underwater.

The woman’s husband had attempted to pull her out of the water but currents proved to be too strong, deputies said.

Numerous agencies responded to the area, including hospital officials, the California Highway Patrol, U.S. Forest Service, Cal Fire and Caltrans.

The force of the water had trapped the woman under boulders and rescuers had difficulty diverting the water. They eventually used airbags to move three large boulders and freed Noone.

She was pulled out of the water at 6:44 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene.

Noone worked as a marriage and family therapist for clients with depression and anxiety, according to her alma mater, Pacifica Graduate Institute in Carpinteria. She founded her private practice in Mountain View in 2015.

Her website said she wanted to “help people look at the deeper questions and struggles that life brings.”

Noone also supported students with learning difficulties as a student attendant for the Palo Alto Unified School District for two years.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed