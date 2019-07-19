SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police have arrested a truck driver who allegedly fatally struck a pedestrian in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood and then fled the scene, authorities said.
San Francisco police said Oscar Matus, 65, of Lathrop, has been arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and failure to yield to a pedestrian.
The person killed in the Thursday morniing collision has been identified as Michael Evans, 54, from San Francisco, according to the city’s medical examiner’s office.
Officers responded Thursday at 5:40 a.m. to a report of a collision involving a tractor-trailer and a pedestrian at Fifth and Market streets. After striking the pedestrian, the tractor-trailer fled the scene, leaving Evans life-threatening injuries.
Evans was taken to the hospital and later died of his injuries.
Around 8:40 a.m., officers located the tractor-trailer near Broadway and Front Street and detained Matus, police said.
The incident caused the closure of the intersection at Fifth and Market streets and Broadway between Front and Battery Streets for about four hours.
You must log in to post a comment.