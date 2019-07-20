PETALUMA (CBS SF) – An 81-year-old woman suffered major injuries Saturday morning when she was struck by one of two cars involved in a DUI accident in Petaluma, police in that city said.
The unnamed woman was walking on the sidewalk near the intersection of B and Pearce Streets in Petaluma just after 8 a.m. Saturday, police said, when a car driven west on B Street by Monique Grace Tremblay, 32, of Petaluma, struck a car parked curbside. Both cars ended up at the sidewalk, where the 81-year-old woman was hit.
Police said that woman was taken by Petaluma Fire Department paramedics to Memorial Hospital in Santa Rosa.
Tremblay suffered minor injuries, and was taken to Petaluma Valley Hospital before being booked into the Sonoma County Jail.
Tremblay was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a combination of drugs and alcohol and causing injury, and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, as a small amount of suspected cocaine was found in Tremblay’s car, police said.
Police seek surveillance video that might have captured the collision. Anyone who can help with that is urged to contact Petaluma police Officer Ronnie Flores at (707) 778-4372.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.