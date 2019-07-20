  • KPIX 5On Air

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol is reporting all lanes of westbound Interstate 980 in Oakland have reopened following a fatal collision involving a vehicle and a motorcycle that occurred Friday night.

The collision, which was first reported Friday at 11:54 p.m., occurred on the highway at 27th Street, according to the CHP.

The CHP issued a Sig-alert due to the collision.

All lanes have been reopened and the Sig-alert was canceled at 1:37 a.m. on Saturday.

