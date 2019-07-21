  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Brush Fire, Cal Fire, Mount Diablo, Vegetation Fire, Wildfire
Vegetation fire near the summit of Mount Diablo. (Cal Fire via Twitter)

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — The 4-acre “Mitchell Fire” near the top of Mount Diablo was 100 percent contained as of 8:40 a.m. Sunday, and firefighters remain on scene cleaning the area as of 12:20 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

The Mitchell Fire, first reported at 5:18 p.m. Saturday, burned about four acres of grass, trees and scrub off the Summit Road within Mount Diablo State Park, near the Juniper Campground not far from the top of the mountain, Cal Fire said.

Firefighters fought the blaze through the night, and as of Sunday afternoon continue to mop up, patrol, and strengthen power lines in the area, according to Cal Fire.

There were no reports of injuries or damage to structures as of Saturday night.

