



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — One pedestrian is dead and another is in life-threatening condition following a two-car crash at the intersection of Taylor and O’Farrell Streets in San Francisco on Sunday afternoon, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

San Francisco police responded to the intersection near 405 Taylor Street at around 2:08 p.m. after receiving reports of a vehicle collision involving a Tesla, which was rented out by the owner using the Getaround car-sharing app.

Albert Kim told KPIX 5 he rented out his car to a San Francisco woman Saturday afternoon.

The woman driving the Tesla was apparently speeding and ran a red light, police learned from surveillance footage. An investigator said the Tesla appeared to be driving at least 45 miles per hour when it entered the intersection. The vehicle was broadsided by a Mini Cooper and spun out, hitting the two pedestrians walking in the crosswalk, police said.

The victims, a couple visiting from Clovis, California, were transported to a San Francisco General Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The husband succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. Both victims were around 50 years old.

.@SFPD investigating a fatal crash at Taylor & O’Farrell St.

Per SFPD: A woman driving the black @Tesla up Taylor St ran the red light, Mini Cooper hit the Tesla, causing the Tesla to spin around, hitting a Clovis couple in the crosswalk. Husband died, wife seriously hurt@KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/ScxnQthzIU — Katie Nielsen (@KatieKPIX) July 22, 2019

“It’s very upsetting, I mean, what are we at now? 14 or 15 fatalities regarding vehicles versus ped in the city?” said SFPD Sgt. Frank Harrell.

Both drivers of the two involved vehicles were uninjured and remained on the scene to cooperate with investigators. Police said alcohol and drugs didn’t seem to be factors in the collision.

Investigators from SFPD’s Traffic Collision Investigation Unit collected a USB thumb drive from the Tesla’s computer to determine if the driver was using the vehicle’s autonomous driving mode at the time of the crash. Investigators will also review the vehicle’s dash cam footage.

Investigators said the driver of the Tesla could be facing potential criminal charges of manslaughter.

KPIX 5 reporter Katie Nielsen contributed to this story.